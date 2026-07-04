iPhone

iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 To Come with 9GB RAM But 2 Features Will Not Be Available

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 To Come with 9GB RAM But 2 Features Will Not Be Available

The iPhone 18e and the base iPhone 18 are rumored to have 9GB of RAM an increase of 1GB from the previous model, guaranteeing that the device can run some Apple Intelligence features on the base and lower-end iPhone models.


The upcoming foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Pro models are going to have 12GB of RAM, with Apple expected to launch the devices later this year. The base iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e is expected to debut in the Spring of next year.

iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 To Come with 9GB RAM But 2 Features Will Not Be Available

Even if the RAM of the devices has been increased, two Apple Intelligence features will not be available for the device, like customizing the pace and expressiveness of Siri and the voice of the AI as it requires the device to have 12GB of RAM.

NAND and RAM storages are really expensive because of the shortage in supply. Apple has responded to the increased prices by raising their own prices across its devices as the increased costs are now becoming unavoidable. It is likely that the iPhone 18e and base iPhone model could be set $100 or 200$ above the current models we have.


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