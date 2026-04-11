iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 to Release Next Year

A refreshed version of the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air is expected to be released in early 2027. Apple has schemes to reveal two new devices in the Spring of next year, with the base iPhone 18 model. It is likely that a trio will be announced in March or the following month.

Since the iPhone 16e and 17e were revealed in the first quarter of both 2025 and 2026, we can expect an iPhone 18e to be announced during the first quarter of 2027, while the base iPhone 18 will be unveiled alongside the new iPhone Air.

Apple is starting a new cycle for releasing iPhones on a split basis. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models will be first to be unveiled later this year, while the base iPhone 18 will be released later. Both the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will have an A20 chip.