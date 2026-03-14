iPhone 18e Apparently Locked In for a 2027 Release

Apple has reportedly finalized the model for the iPhone 18e, the entry-level phone for next year, with plans locked in for the device. The recently announced iPhone 17e has the Apple C1X modem, an A19 chip, 256GB storage, and MagSafe wireless charging.

Rumors are circulating that the iPhone 18e will likely have the A20 chip, a potential Dynamic Island, and many other features that are likely to be adopted by the entry-level gadgets as time passes. Despite the iPhone 17e not releasing, the company apparently already has plans for its next entry-level device.

Apple is reportedly releasing the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 in the spring of next year, with the iPhone 17e releasing this week. A release date for the iPhone 18e has not been hinted at or suggested, as there is very little information about this iPhone 18e.