iPhone 18e To Not Receive ProMotion

The upcoming iPhone 18e will feature the same refresh rate for the display as our current iPhone 17e at 60Hz, with the LTPS low-temperature polycrystalline silicon TFT panel used as in the iPhone 17e. This means that the iPhone 18e will not have the Always On display 120Hz ProMotion Refresh Rate technology.

A report was made that Apple is not going to be using LTPO or a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide panel until there’s a 4th-gen model of the LTPO+ display that integrates oxide semiconductors for drive and switching transistors. This will presumably consume less battery power.

Apple is looking to keep its LTPO+ for its higher-end models in 2028, like a new iPhone Air that could free the base LTPO panels for the lineup that it will come with. The LPTO panels could be delayed until the iPhone 19e if the new technology is not ready yet.