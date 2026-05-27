iPhone

iPhone 19 Pro and Pro Max Models to Have Quad-Curved Display

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 19 Pro and Pro Max Models to Have Quad-Curved Display

Apple is reportedly trying out a display with curves across all four edges for an iPhone 19 Pro. The device is in the evaluation phase with a hole-punch cutout found on the display, with the face ID hidden below the panel and a front-facing camera.


Apple was looking to release a 20th anniversary iPhone to commemorate the event. The device was said to have no cutouts with a quad-curved display; whether the company will be placing the device above the premium tier over the Pro Max and Pro models is uncertain.

iPhone 19 Pro and Pro Max Models to Have Quad-Curved Display

The front-facing camera and Face ID system under the camera are proving to be a challenge for Apple, with the selfie camera being the most difficult issue. Apple is also looking to use quad-curved panels for its iPhone 19 Pro Max and Pro Models.

Apple is not looking to opt in with current technology that cannot hide the camera below the panel, affecting quality.


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