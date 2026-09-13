iPhone

iPhone 20 Rumors Right After iPhone Event

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 20 Rumors Right After iPhone Event

The Apple event where the iPhone 18 Pro was unveiled has concluded. Rumors regarding the upcoming iPhone 20 are already surfacing. The device is expected to feature a significant redesign since the iPhone X to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.


The iPhone was revealed in 2007 by Steve Jobs and turns 20 in 2027. Apple is making a new iPhone that has curved glass found across the edges and corners of the device and is said to be the biggest redesign for an iPhone.

iPhone 20 Rumors Right After iPhone Event

The iPhone X was released back in 2017 and is the first device by Apple to feature Face ID, removing Touch ID from the screen of the iPhone X to branch out to the edges of the device. 

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available on September 18, featuring an A20 Pro Chip for faster performance and a new vapor cooling chamber for sustained activity.


Latest News
The Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable is $100 Off
The Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive
Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive
1 Min Read
GLONASS Support To Be Ended on Apple Watch Ultra 4 by Apple
GLONASS Support To Be Ended on Apple Watch Ultra 4 by Apple
1 Min Read
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Start Today
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Start Today
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $240 Off
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $240 Off
1 Min Read
Early Benchmark Results for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Chip Revealed
Early Benchmark Results for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Chip Revealed
1 Min Read
New iPhone 18 Pro Models A Bit Easier to Repair
New iPhone 18 Pro Models A Bit Easier to Repair
1 Min Read
Get the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB at $199 Off
Get the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB at $199 Off
1 Min Read
New Feature Called Apple Reference Image Announced
New Feature Called Apple Reference Image Announced
1 Min Read
Redesigned Vapor Cooling Chamber Added to iPhone 18 Pro Models
Redesigned Vapor Cooling Chamber Added to iPhone 18 Pro Models
1 Min Read
New iPhone 18 Pro Max Heavier Than Previous Model
New iPhone 18 Pro Max Heavier Than Previous Model
1 Min Read
Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB at $100 Off
Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB at $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?