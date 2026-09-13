iPhone 20 Rumors Right After iPhone Event

The Apple event where the iPhone 18 Pro was unveiled has concluded. Rumors regarding the upcoming iPhone 20 are already surfacing. The device is expected to feature a significant redesign since the iPhone X to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

The iPhone was revealed in 2007 by Steve Jobs and turns 20 in 2027. Apple is making a new iPhone that has curved glass found across the edges and corners of the device and is said to be the biggest redesign for an iPhone.

The iPhone X was released back in 2017 and is the first device by Apple to feature Face ID, removing Touch ID from the screen of the iPhone X to branch out to the edges of the device.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available on September 18, featuring an A20 Pro Chip for faster performance and a new vapor cooling chamber for sustained activity.