iPhone 4 SE might use iPhone 14 modified chassis

Claims about the upcoming iPhone 4 SE include a modified chassis from the iPhone 14.

With the iPhone 4 SE next in line, there are rumors circulating about the smartphone having a modified chassis from an iPhone 14. Codenamed ‘Ghost’ and with the D59 device identifier, the iPhone SE 4 will be the next budget iPhone and will replace the third-generation model.

It’s believed that Apple will retire the iPhone 8 design for the first two generations of the SE lineup. The iPhone 4 SE will have an increased display size and an updated look that closely resembles the iPhone 14, especially the dimensions. It will have an all-screen design and Face ID for biometric identification. In comparison with the iPhone 14, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will be lighter and have a single 48 MP rear camera. The Capture button is not expected to arrive on the iPhone SE 4.