iPhone 4 SE to be absent in 2024

Apple is canceling plans to introduce the iPhone SE 4 model in 2024, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo previously mentioned that the 4th generation iPhone SE might be on the chopping board, and has now confirmed his belief that the device will no longer launch. Apple sent a notice to suppliers that the phone is no longer in the works.

In a Medium post, Kuo said that the Cupertino-based company initially wanted to give the device the first in-house 5G chip, but then had to rely on components from Qualcomm moving forward. This plan includes the 5G chips for its upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.

Kuo further said that Apple wanted to test the iPhone SE chip before bringing it to the iPhone 16 to ensure acceptable real-world performance. In the meantime, Apple is planning to use the Snapdragon X70 model for its iPhone 15 models, while the iPhone 16 might come with Snapdragon X75.