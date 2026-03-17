iPhone

iPhone 5 Now Deemed Obsolete

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 5 Now Deemed Obsolete

Apple has now labeled the iPhone 5 obsolete, adding the device to its list of obsolete and vintage products. The device was released in 2012. A device is considered vintage when five years have passed since its last sale, and when seven have passed, it is considered obsolete.


The company sometimes likes to stretch the timelines for this. Vintage products can be repaired at Apple Authorized Services and Apple retail stores if the needed parts are available; however, products deemed obsolete are no longer qualified for repairs, with the company ceasing to provide components for repair.

iPhone 5 Now Deemed Obsolete

The iPhone 5 was released back in 2012 and was discontinued the following year after the release of the iPhone 5c and iPhone 5s. The device was added to the list of vintage products in 2018, with repairs becoming exclusive depending on the availability of parts.


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