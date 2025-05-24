iPhone

iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 plus enter the Apple Vintage list

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

The official Apple Vintage list has been updated with two products, namely the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The two models are now part of the Vintage list, which means limited support and service. The 128GB iPhone has not been put in the list due to it having a longer period. For the same reason, the iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED is listed. An Apple device gains the ‘vintage’ status if five years have passed since it appeared on the shelves. When this happens, only Authorized Service Providers and Apple stores can offer repair services. Furthermore, the repair can be done if there are parts for it. 

iPhone

Apple has put the iPad mini 2 and iPad Air 2 on the ‘obsolete list’, which means seven years have passed since they appeared on the shelves. Furthermore, repairs and services are no longer offered for the devices by Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores.

