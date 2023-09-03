Anker launches new Qi2 charging accessories

Charging solutions and accessory company Anker has released a new lineup of Qi2 charging products in time for the iPhone 15.

Qi is considered the standard for wireless charging, with Qi2 following a major update. Apple allowed the use of MagSafe to develop Qi2 and made it the new standard. As it stands, MagSafe is part of the Qi2 feature with magnets supporting the weight and charging the device. It’s believed that third-party manufacturers will no longer need to acquire certification for their products to charge at 15W instead of 7.5W.

Anker is set to bring Qi2 technology in the fall season and launch new MagGo chargers. Products like the Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station, MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh, MagGo 15W Wireless Charging Station, and Nano Power Banks are expected to be available on the official Anker website this fall.

Apple is believed to start supporting Qi2 charging technology starting with the iPhone 15 and beyond.