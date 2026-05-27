iPhone Accessories

Apple May Be Going Back to a Clear Case for Upcoming iPhone 18 Models

By Samantha Wiley
Apple May Be Going Back to a Clear Case for Upcoming iPhone 18 Models

Photos of clear cases for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Pro from a third-party hint that Apple may go back to a MagSafe ring design we are familiar with, moving from the opaque, controversial white panel cases of the iPhone 17 Pro.


Photos have been making the rounds on Chinese social media. The cases for the iPhone 17 Pro received a lot of criticism for changing the regular MagSafe to a large opaque rectangle. The photos show that Apple may be going back to the circular MagSafe design.

Apple May Be Going Back to a Clear Case for Upcoming iPhone 18 Models

Other than this, the case shows details that were consistent with current rumors regarding the models. The base iPhone 18 case has a cutout hinting at a layout for a vertical dual-camera, with both Pro models showing large cutouts for the camera plateau.


Latest News
The Anker 14in1 Docking Station is $60 Off
The Anker 14in1 Docking Station is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releasing More Products In 2026
Apple Releasing More Products In 2026
1 Min Read
New Features Coming in watchOS 27
New Features Coming in watchOS 27
1 Min Read
Gen AI Subdomain Launched Before WWDC Kicks Off
Gen AI Subdomain Launched Before WWDC Kicks Off
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
FCC Database Reveals A Potential Over-ear Headphones for Beats or Apple
FCC Database Reveals A Potential Over-ear Headphones for Beats or Apple
1 Min Read
Apple is first in the Q1 Smartphone Market
Apple is first in the Q1 Smartphone Market
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Codex Can Now Operate Even if Your Mac is Locked/Closed
Codex Can Now Operate Even if Your Mac is Locked/Closed
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Will Be Used to Film MLS Match
iPhone 17 Pro Will Be Used to Film MLS Match
1 Min Read
iPhone 19 Pro and Pro Max Models to Have Quad-Curved Display
iPhone 19 Pro and Pro Max Models to Have Quad-Curved Display
1 Min Read
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?