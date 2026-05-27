Apple May Be Going Back to a Clear Case for Upcoming iPhone 18 Models

Photos of clear cases for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Pro from a third-party hint that Apple may go back to a MagSafe ring design we are familiar with, moving from the opaque, controversial white panel cases of the iPhone 17 Pro.

Photos have been making the rounds on Chinese social media. The cases for the iPhone 17 Pro received a lot of criticism for changing the regular MagSafe to a large opaque rectangle. The photos show that Apple may be going back to the circular MagSafe design.

Other than this, the case shows details that were consistent with current rumors regarding the models. The base iPhone 18 case has a cutout hinting at a layout for a vertical dual-camera, with both Pro models showing large cutouts for the camera plateau.