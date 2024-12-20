iPhone Accessories

Beats releases 2 new colors for the iPhone 16 case with MagSafe

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Case

New Beats cases for the iPhone 16 lineup have been launched. Twilight Blue and Sunrise Pink colors are the newest additions to the Beats by Dre range which is available on the Apple online store priced at $49. All the cases Beats made for the iPhone 16 models are MagSafe, made of recycled materials, and consist of a polycarbonate hardshell back with sidewalls that are flexible.

Advertisements

Beats cases come in Midnight Black, Riptide Blue, Sunset Purple, Summit Stone, plus the 2 new colors, with each case equipped with a sapphire crystal paired with a conductive layer that conveys the movements of fingers to camera control technology. The original cases that Beats made for the iPhone 16 had back panels made of hard plastic, a side panel that was softer, and had the logo of Beats. The cases came in various colors and they made a return with 2 more options for the iPhone 16 case lineup to choose from.

iPhone 16 Case
Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence now available in Australia
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation iPad with 64GB Storage is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple stops distributing the Third Generation iPhone SE, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in Europe
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple offering carry Sling Bag for Vision Pro and charging accessories exclusive to Apple online store
1 Min Read
AirPods
Apple will start making AirPods in India In 2025
1 Min Read
Apple MagSafe Charger
The Apple MagSafe Charger (2m) is $14 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
‘Look Around’ feature now available for web version of Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Apple TV
New features coming to next Apple TV model
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Sleep apnea alerts on Apple Watch arrives in Brazil
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB Storage is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram debuts 2024 year in review
1 Min Read
SearchGPT
SearchGPT is now available
1 Min Read
Lost your password?