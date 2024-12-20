Beats releases 2 new colors for the iPhone 16 case with MagSafe

New Beats cases for the iPhone 16 lineup have been launched. Twilight Blue and Sunrise Pink colors are the newest additions to the Beats by Dre range which is available on the Apple online store priced at $49. All the cases Beats made for the iPhone 16 models are MagSafe, made of recycled materials, and consist of a polycarbonate hardshell back with sidewalls that are flexible.

Beats cases come in Midnight Black, Riptide Blue, Sunset Purple, Summit Stone, plus the 2 new colors, with each case equipped with a sapphire crystal paired with a conductive layer that conveys the movements of fingers to camera control technology. The original cases that Beats made for the iPhone 16 had back panels made of hard plastic, a side panel that was softer, and had the logo of Beats. The cases came in various colors and they made a return with 2 more options for the iPhone 16 case lineup to choose from.