Case Colors for upcoming iPhone 14 leak out

New online leaks reveal upcoming case colors for the iPhone 14.

Consumers are eagerly anticipating the announcement of Apple’s newest flagship smartphone lineup, and a new online leak recently revealed case colors, including ‘Golden Brown’, ‘Bright Orange’ and more.

In an online tweet, a user named Majin Bu said that he’s ‘99% confident’ that the iPhone 14 case colors are official. Images of the case renders and the products at a retail store accompany the online post.

Now I can say with 99% confidence that the iPhone 14 Case colors you saw in previous tweets will be official. iPhone 14 Max will probably only be called Plus pic.twitter.com/nM3Y95broQ — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 4, 2022

It’s worth noting that the images show different color ranges, and at this point it’s unclear which one is for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, and which are for the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14. Some of the color case names include Fir Green, Succulent, Chalk Pink, Sun Glow, Elderberry and Stromblue.

Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7 at the ‘Far Out’ event.