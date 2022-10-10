Enjoy $24 Off on the Official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case

Wrap your beloved iPhone 13 in a new case that takes all the device’s features to heart. Today, the iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case is down to just $35.99 from its original price of $59 on Amazon.

Apple’s official iPhone case is as good as it gets. The outside material is tanned and finished leather, and there’s a built-in magnet that align with the iPhone 13. Wireless charging can be achieved by putting on the case, then attaching it to a MagSafe charger. The technology works with wireless MagSafe power banks, the official MagSafe charger and Qi-supported accessories.

As far as protection is concerned you can be sure your device is in good hands. The case will serve as a shield versus scratches, bumps and the occasional knocks and drops. You can choose from several colors, including Golden Brown, Wisteria and Dark Cherry, among others. Get your iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe at a discounted price today!