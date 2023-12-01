iPhone Accessories

Give Your iPhone 15 a New Premium Case at 34% Off

Wrap your new iPhone in a shiny new case that also protects it from the elements. Today, the iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe, Winter Blue is down to just $32.44 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe - Winter Blue ​​​​​​​ Apple iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe - Winter Blue ​​​​​​​ $49.00 $32.49Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s premium case has that silky hand feel that can’t be experienced with other brands. You won’t have to worry about micro abrasions to your iPhone as there’s a microfiber lining on the inside. Speaking of which, MagSafe integration means you can charge your iPhone 15 wirelessly using a compatible charger. No more removing the case or having to attach a cable to juice up your smartphone.

As a case, it will protect your iPhone from scratches, bumps, and the occasional drop. Each product is machined precisely and doesn’t add too much bulk or heft. What’s more, you can easily access the camera, power buttons, and charging port as needed. Buy the discounted iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe today!

