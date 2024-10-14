iPhone Accessories

iPhone SE 4 cases leaked online

By Samantha Wiley
An online leak reveals the possible cases for the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

Sonny Dickson recently posted images of several cases that he believes will be for the iPhone SE 4. Currently, the 2022 iPhone SE 3 cases have a rear cutout for the flash and single camera lens, and the same is revealed for the iPhone SE 4. On the side, a mute button cutout shows that Apple does not intend to change it as well. The same goes for the power and volume up/down button. All of this suggests that the current case could be used for the upcoming SE model, but this isn’t the case.

The case colludes with the rumor that the fourth model will be similar to the iPhone 14, which means it will have a bigger size than the SE 3. The launch date for the iPhone SE 4 is believed to be spring next year.

