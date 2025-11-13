Juice Packs For iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air Released By Mophie

New Juice Pack charging cases made for the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air have been announced by Mophie.

Mophie says the iPhone Air Juice Pack increases power by 60 percent more with a battery capacity of 2,400 mAh. It features a slim case design at 15mm to not add bulkiness to the light and thin design of the new iPhone Air.

The iPhone 17 Pro Juice Pack features a 3,000 mAh battery, while a 3,600 mAh battery spec comes with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both iPhone cases measure 19mm thick and weigh around 98 grams; the case for the iPhone Air is the thinnest.

You also get protection for your iPhone model with raised edges to prevent scratches on the screen and keep it from getting cracked. The case comes with a lanyard loop port so you can attach a lanyard to it.