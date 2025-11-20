Limited Edition iPhone Pocket Already Sold Out In The United States

iPhone Accessories

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has collaborated with ISSEY MIYAKE, a famous Japanese fashion brand to make the iPhone pocket. It is a knitted accessory that is limited edition made to carry an iPhone. You can order the iPhone Pocket on the Apple Store online in Japan, Italy, Singapore, China, South Korea, France, The United Kingdom and the United States. 


The iPhone pocket has already sold out in the U.S with multiple colorways running out of stock in other countries. The iPhone pocket features a versatile design where you can stretch it to fit extra items or get a peek on your phone and can be enclosed completely. You can attach the accessory to a bag or on your hand, or wear it directly.

Pricing in the United States ranges from $149.95 – $229.95. Since it is an accessory that is limited edition, it is uncertain if the accessory will ever restock when it sells out globally. 


