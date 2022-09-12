New iPhone 14 silicone and leather cases launch

New colorways of the official iPhone 14 case have been brought to light coinciding with the smartphone’s launch.

Apple has unveiled several iPhone 14 leather and silicone cases in different colors. For those who are averse to the thought of added bulk, there’s a clear plastic case to highlight the iPhone 14’s curves and hardware.

The iPhone 14 leather cases come in color options such as Umber, Orange, Midnight, Ink and Forest Green, while the silicone cases come in Sunglow, Succulent, Storm Blue, Red, Midnight, Lilac, Elderberry and Chalk Pink. As for MagSafe charging, the silicone and clear cases are supported and retail for $49. The leather supports MagSafe as well and costs $59.

At the time of launch, all of the case types and colorways are available to browse and purchase at the official online Apple Store. Getting one for your phone ensures that it won’t get scratched or damaged in daily use.