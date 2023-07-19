Nulaxy’s Rotatable iPhone Stand is 17% Off

A smartphone stand is a useful tool in daily activities because it offers hands-free utility, charging, and more. Today, the Nulaxy Rotatable iPhone Stand is down to just $9.99 from its original price of $12 on Amazon.

A cellphone stand has to be sturdy enough to support the weight of the device, something that Nulaxy’s model has in spades. The metallic material should hold up your iPhone in either landscape or portrait mode without any problems and is adjustable for your preferred viewing angle. The stand also allows for charging while in use when doing FaceTime calls, browsing, or watching your favorite content.

The rotatable iPhone stand is more than just a fixed accessory- it’s fully foldable, which means you can bring it with you anywhere in the house. It can easily fit in your backpack, bag, or pocket, and unfolding is just as quick. Buy the discounted Nulaxy Rotatable Phone Stand today!