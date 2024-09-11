Plastic and Silicone iPhone 16 cases launches

Apple revealed replacement cases for last year’s FineWoven material being made of plastic and silicone.

Advertisements

FineWoven was discontinued during the event, along with the unveiling of the iPhone 16 lineup. Its successor is largely absent, and Apple instead offered iPhone 16 cases in plastic and silicone material. Versions of FineWoven on Air Tag keyring and MagSafe wallet are still available to purchase on Apple.com and Apple Stores. Customers who order any of the iPhone 16 models will be able to pick between a clear case or a silicone case, with silicone cases available in lake green, star fruit, ultramarine, and fuchsia.

Last year’s iPhone case was criticized for not being durable as it was easily scratched. Leather cases in comparison were better and lasted longer. In similar news, Apple partner Beats debuted a lineup of cases for the iPhone 16, marking the start of a Beats case brand.