Protect and Conveniently Charge Your iPhone 13 Pro with the Official iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe, Now $24 Off

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
iPhone Accessories

Show off your iPhone 13 Pro’s curves and enjoy the convenience of MagSafe charging with the Official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case. Today, it’s down to just $24.99 from its original price of $49 on Amazon.

Apple iPhone
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe $49.00 $24.99

Apple’s official case acts like a second skin- it’s light, slim, and provides a comfortable grip without covering the smartphone’s inherent design and engineering. The material is made with polycarbonate and flexible materials for a scratch-resistant coating.

As with other cases, the official clear case will not yellow as quickly so you can enjoy a fresh appearance every time you bring the device out of your bag or pocket.

Built-in magnets allow you to hold it up to a MagSafe conduit and it will carry a charge. You won’t have to deal with wires and cables so you can continue using it without getting bothered.

Give your phone the love it deserves with the discounted Apple iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case today!

Samantha Wiley

