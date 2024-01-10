iPhone Accessories

The Apple 6-Pack MFi Certified iPhone Charger is 62% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple 6-Pack MFi Certified iPhone Charger

In today’s technology-centric world, you can never have enough cables. iPhone owners will want to take a look at today’s deal- the Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 6-Pack is down to just $9.99 from its original price of $26 on Amazon.

The Lightning Cable Nylon Braided USB charger is compatible with iPhone models 6 through 14 and features a Lightning end for supported models. With a durable design consisting of braided nylon jacket and aluminum alloy housing, you get superb protection against physical stresses such as bending and such. Plus, you can choose either the 3, 6, or 10 feet of length depending on what you need.

Data synchronization and transfer is supported, with copper internals for improved speeds and charging. Having these on hand will more than come in handy if you need a tough and reliable cable for charging. Get the discounted 6-Pack MFi Certified iPhone Charger Lightning Cable today!

