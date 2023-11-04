The Lisen Fits MagSafe Car Mount for iPhone is Nearly 50% Off

Need a wireless car mount for your iPhone for navigation and hands-free calling? Today’s deal might be right up your alley. Today, the Lisen Fits MagSafe Car Mount for iPhone is down to just $20.24 from its original price of $40 on Amazon. Tick the on-page coupon to see the new price reflected on checkout.

Having a MagSafe phone holder in your car can make a world of difference. MagSafe technology holds your iPhone in place at any orientation, and there’s an extension are and free angle adjustment so you can get that perfect view each and every time. The nano 3M adhesive works like a charm, affixing the car mount onto the dashboard securely, while the material itself is classy and made from full zinc alloy body.

Needless to say, the Lisen Fits MagSafe Car Mount will last longer than plastic car mounts sold by other brands. Buy it today!