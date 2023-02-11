iLoungeNewsiPhoneiPhone Accessories

Wrap Your iPhone in a Spigen Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet for Just $20

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Luxury and function come together in an essential accessory that you simply must have. Today, the Spigen Valentinus MagFit Magnetic Wallet is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $27 from Amazon.

iPhone in a Spigen Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet
PreviewProductPrice
Spigen Valentinus (MagFit) Magnetic Wallet Card Holder 2-Cards Designed for MagSafe Compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Models - Brown Spigen Valentinus (MagFit) Magnetic Wallet Card Holder 2-Cards Designed for MagSafe Compatible with... $24.99 $19.99 Buy on Amazon

The Spigen Valentinus Wallet pairs really nicely with an iPhone 12, 13, or 14, and is made from sustainable vegan leather. MagSafe support means you can just attach the magnetic charging end to the back of your iPhone and get the juice you need for the rest of the day.

Spigen’s leather wallet case also comes with two slots for your ID or card, which you can easily access, thanks to a strategic holes in the middle and bottom section. Installing is just a matter of attaching it to the back of your smartphone. Last but not least, the MagSafe wallet is slim enough that it doesn’t add unnecessary bulk.

Buy the discounted Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet Card Holder today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.