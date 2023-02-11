Wrap Your iPhone in a Spigen Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet for Just $20

Luxury and function come together in an essential accessory that you simply must have. Today, the Spigen Valentinus MagFit Magnetic Wallet is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $27 from Amazon.

The Spigen Valentinus Wallet pairs really nicely with an iPhone 12, 13, or 14, and is made from sustainable vegan leather. MagSafe support means you can just attach the magnetic charging end to the back of your iPhone and get the juice you need for the rest of the day.

Spigen’s leather wallet case also comes with two slots for your ID or card, which you can easily access, thanks to a strategic holes in the middle and bottom section. Installing is just a matter of attaching it to the back of your smartphone. Last but not least, the MagSafe wallet is slim enough that it doesn’t add unnecessary bulk.

Buy the discounted Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet Card Holder today!