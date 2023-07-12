iPhone ad ‘Relax’ Touts Crash Detection feature

Apple has published two new ad videos highlighting the iPhone 14’s battery life and Crash Detection feature.

The first ad, titled ‘Battery for Miles’ is a minute in length and follows a man riding a tractor at two miles per hour. His iPhone 14 Plus is in front of him, and there is an implied worry that the smartphone’s battery might run out. Apple then says ‘Relax, it’s iPhone 14 Plus’ to tout the models’ long battery life.

The second video, titled ‘Crash Test’ is half a minute in length and shows a car tumbling in the air after a collision. Inside is a crash test dummy with an iPhone 14 Pro mounted on the dashboard. After the car stops, the iPhone 14 Pro displays the message ‘It looks like you’ve been in a crash’ to show the feature in action. Both ads are available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.