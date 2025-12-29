iPhone

iPhone Air 2 Could Launch Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Sales and demand for the iPhone Air didn’t reach its potential, leading Apple to cut back production and shipments of the device. There are rumors saying that the next-generation iPhone Air will not be released in 2026, but a leaker says otherwise.


Fixed Focus Digital, a Weibo leaker, reports that the second-generation iPhone Air will be announced during next year’s iPhone fall event. A report in November stated that due to the poor sales of the device, Apple may just skip the update in the fall of next year.

The same post made by Fixed Focus Digital also made references to the iPhone 17e being in mass production. The device is anticipated to be unveiled in the Spring of next year, featuring an A19 chip, a screen measuring 6.1 inches, and the back of the device made of glass for wireless charging. The leaker has a hit-or-miss track record regarding leaks.


