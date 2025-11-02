iPhone

iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models Are Now Part of the Self-Service Repair Program

By Samantha Wiley
The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models are now available for DIY repairs, with parts being made available via the self-service repair store of Apple for users in European countries like Sweden, Belgium, Italy, France, Germany Spain, as well as in Canada and the United States.


Cameras, displays, batteries, logic boards, speakers and enclosures are available, as well as the option to rent an iPhone toolkit.  Repair manuals for the iPhone Air and iPhone17 standard, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models are offered on Apple’s website. The self-service repair program of Apple was first introduced in 2022 which gave users access to manuals, tools and genuine device parts for certain Apple products like Mac, iPhones, Beats Pill speakers, iPads and Studio Displays.

People who are experienced with repairing electronic gadgets are the targeted audience for this program that Apple has launched, so they can fix their own devices at home instead of taking it to an authorized store to have their gadget fixed.


