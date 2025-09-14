iPhone

iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements

The release of the iPhone Air will be delayed in China to solve regulatory issues that are associated with the eSIM requirement of the iPhone. The company updated their website in China on Friday, changing the dates of pre-order and the launch schedule which were originally on September 12 and September 19.


Pre-orders for the other iPhone 17 models will still open on the original schedule set which is at 8:00 pm local time. The iPhone Air does not have a physical slot for a SIM card and is exclusively operating on an e-SIM only operation because it is 5.6mm thick.

iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements

This has set back Apple’s plans because they have worked with China Unicorn to offer eSIM support for the iPhone Air. China Mobile has taken to Weibo that eSIM services for phones have been enabled, but the release date would be announced at a different time.


Latest News
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
1 Min Read
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October
1 Min Read
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
1 Min Read
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
1 Min Read
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
1 Min Read
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches
1 Min Read
Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California
Temporary Apple Store Opened In The Biggest Mall in California
1 Min Read
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
The Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Is $20 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Announced By Apple
AirPods Pro 3 Announced By Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?