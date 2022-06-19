iPhone as webcam app Camo releases new update

Camo developers have recently updated their app to introduce new overlays in livestreams, recordings and videos.

Camo Studio has been refreshed to version 1.7. Reincubate, a developer in the UK adds several noteworthy features to the ‘iPhone as webcam’ application.

A new overlay editor allows users to add professional graphics on livestreams and videos via an intuitive drag and drop interface. Camo users can also switch from multiple overlays using keyboard shortcuts while on camera.

There are 17 pre-built templates in total, ranging from side-bar presentations to social channel tags, among others. Camo users can share, export and import overlays within the community and are stored in galleries for organizing and showing previews.

Aidan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Reincubate says that the team is thrilled to bring deeper and more delightful overlays to the app. Apple recently introduced a similar feature called Continuity Camera for macOS Ventura, which allows iPhone XR and later models to be used as webcams.