iPhone battery replacement without warranty gets a price hike

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple recently announced that it will have a price hike on getting an iPhone’s battery replaced without warranty.

Starting March 1st, all out-of-warranty battery replacements for older iPhone models, as well as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, will have a $20 increase. Apple currently has a $69 battery replacement charge on nearly all iPhone models, according to an estimation tool on its official website.

iPhone 14 models will not have a price hike on battery replacements as most of them will still be under warranty. Furthermore, the price increase of battery replacement will affect customers who do not have AppleCare+ or AppleCare at the time of service.

It’s worth noting that customers who have an older iPhone or the iPhone 13 and iPhone won’t pay anything if they have Apple Care+. All they need to do is bring the device to an Apple Store when the battery health is 80 percent or lower.

