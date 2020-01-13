iPhone disassembly efforts detailed in new report

In 2018, Apple created Daisy, an iPhone disassembly robot that could reclaim valuable components. The Cupertino-based company has mentioned that they were working to stop mining and use recycled materials for new devices.

Today, Lisa Jackson, social, policy and environmental VP of Apple offers an insight on Apple’s efforts. Jackson mentioned that in stripping materials from the iPhone instead of other Apple products, Daisy makes a huge difference.

Reuters reports that Apple has considered sharing the technology to other industries and companies, which emphasizes the company’s drive for recyclability and sustainability. Apple is currently finding ways to stop mining for minerals and become fully able to make new products using recycled material, but admits that the challenge is great and that it doesn’t know how it could achieve that goal.

Jackson further mentions that the goal is not to compete with the mining industry, but skeptics say that Apple’s efforts may not be enough in the end.