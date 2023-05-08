iPhone drops 14,000 feet and still survives

An iPhone belonging to a skydiver has managed to survive after being dropped 14,000 feet in the air.

Hatton Smith recently uploaded a TikTok video titled ‘When your phone falls out of your pocket at 14,000 feet’ and recounted the experience as the content played. The skydiver left the plane and had his smartphone fall separately in just a few seconds. The video then shows the iPhone wedged to the ground, and apparently, it was ‘completely fine’ when the skydiver tried to use it.

The model of the iPhone that dropped wasn’t revealed, but the video shows that it had a rugged case. Furthermore, the iPhone landed on relatively soft ground which eased the impact. Smith was very lucky that his smartphone did not fall on harder surfaces and that he had the rugged case on.

Most rugged iPhone cases advertise their products as capable of protecting the phone from a 6 foot drop.