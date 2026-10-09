iPhone

iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Models Were Supposed to Have 16GB of RAM

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Models Were Supposed to Have 16GB of RAM

The new iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models were supposed to have 16GB of RAM. The new models feature 12GB of RAM, similar to last year’s models, and the new iPhone Duo is also expected to have 12GB of RAM.


Rumors suggested that the device was going to have 12GB of RAM, and even Ming-Chi Kuo, a supply chain analyst, reported that the device was to have 12GB of RAM. 

iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Models Were Supposed to Have 16GB of RAM

A likely reason for the change to 12GB is due to the increased and currently rising prices for 12GB RAM modules; Apple has already increased prices across its devices, and the foldable iPhone is expected to have a higher price tag. A shortage in DRAM forced Apple’s hand, cutting hardware shipment plans for this year.

The iPhone Duo will be available on October 23, with pre-orders starting on October 16.


Latest News
Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $24 Off!
Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $24 Off!
1 Min Read
New Apple TV 4K Reportedly Has Four HomePod System Support
New Apple TV 4K Reportedly Has Four HomePod System Support
1 Min Read
Apple Biding Time for Samsung to Launch a Bezel-Free Display
Apple Biding Time for Samsung to Launch a Bezel-Free Display
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Beta for tvOS 27.2 Looks to Corroborate Siri AI and Apple Intelligence for New Apple TV
Beta for tvOS 27.2 Looks to Corroborate Siri AI and Apple Intelligence for New Apple TV
1 Min Read
Apple Cash Adding New Verification for Top-Offs
Apple Cash Adding New Verification for Top-Offs
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New Feature Coming on iPhone Duo For Easy Toggling
New Feature Coming on iPhone Duo For Easy Toggling
1 Min Read
New OLED MacBook Pro Will Be Lighter
New OLED MacBook Pro Will Be Lighter
1 Min Read
Product Design to Become Big Priority for Apple Moving Forward
Product Design to Become Big Priority for Apple Moving Forward
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $19 Off
Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $19 Off
1 Min Read
New HomePod to Use AI for Facial Recognition
New HomePod to Use AI for Facial Recognition
1 Min Read
Lost your password?