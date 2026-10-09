iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Models Were Supposed to Have 16GB of RAM

The new iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models were supposed to have 16GB of RAM. The new models feature 12GB of RAM, similar to last year’s models, and the new iPhone Duo is also expected to have 12GB of RAM.

Rumors suggested that the device was going to have 12GB of RAM, and even Ming-Chi Kuo, a supply chain analyst, reported that the device was to have 12GB of RAM.

A likely reason for the change to 12GB is due to the increased and currently rising prices for 12GB RAM modules; Apple has already increased prices across its devices, and the foldable iPhone is expected to have a higher price tag. A shortage in DRAM forced Apple’s hand, cutting hardware shipment plans for this year.

The iPhone Duo will be available on October 23, with pre-orders starting on October 16.