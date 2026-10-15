iPhone

iPhone Duo Retail Showcase Planned By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Duo Retail Showcase Planned By Apple

Apple is getting ready for a large quantity of demos and displays for the new iPhone Duo, releasing on October 23. Supply is said to be limited. Before the release on October 23, Apple is looking to reserve a section of its retail store on 5th Avenue for the upcoming device.


Other Apple stores are expected to add a spotlight to highlight the iPhone Duo with a new fixture demonstrating how the device unfolds and folds. A couple of demonstrations will depend on the location, with the New York Fifth Avenue store said to get more than 150 units to try out.

iPhone Duo Retail Showcase Planned By Apple

Other stores are said to get at least 20; other stores that are prominent, such as The Grove in Los Angeles, the Upper West Side in Manhattan, and Michigan Avenue in Chicago, will get about 40 units.

Preorders for the iPhone Duo start on October 16, and the release for the devices is on October 23.


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