iPhone emoji reactions will be visible on Google Message ‘Soon’

Google promises that its Message users will soon be able to view reaction emojis sent by iPhone users.

The tech giant revealed via blog post that a translation feature that deciphers iOS reaction emojis will be added to the app soon. The update is set to roll out to all users in the coming days, with testing for it said to have been done in four months.

Along with the release, Google said that Apple should join in and embrace RCS protocol for all mobile device users to have a ‘universal experience’. The tech company said that Apple should adopt with the rest of the mobile industry to make messaging more secure no matter the device or brand.

Currently, Google Messages will only display the emoji’s translation in text whenever an iPhone user sends a reaction emoji. The company added code to overhaul the feature and make it compatible with iMessages’ content.