iPhone

iPhone Event Potential Date Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Event Potential Date Revealed

The yearly iPhone event is closing in. This year, Apple is expected to be revealing the first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. Apple is looking to switch up the release schedule releasing the Pro models first with the base iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2, and iPhone 18e releasing early next year.


The event is speculated to be taking place on September 8, but this is still uncertain as the company historically has never hosted an event for the iPhone a day after Labor Day, there is always a 2-day gap before the event.

iPhone Event Potential Date Revealed

Event videos for the iPhone have been pre-recorded but recently, certain reporters have been invited to the Steve Jobs Theater to see the video and then will get some time to try out the device. The latest date for the event would be September 15.


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