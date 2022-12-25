iPhone factory in China goes back to normal production

Notable Apple supplier Foxconn recently lifted its COVID-19 restrictions to allow employees better movement.

Bloomberg reported that the ‘point to point’ system the factory used before has been abolished, which means that employees will now be able to travel between the factory campus and their dormitories. The site’s cafeteria is open but will no longer serve free meals.

Currently, iPhone workers will receive an additional 15 yuan from December 16 through the end, while COVID patients get free meals when they stay at recommended accommodations. The Chinese government lifted the lockdown protocol late November and has caused supply issues for Apple.

Supply is mostly delayed, but Apple has been catching up quite well. The Foxconn location experienced a COVID outbreak in October, which prompted the company to place a ‘closed loop system’. Workers fled the site, while hundreds began a riot to complain about the poor conditions of the business.