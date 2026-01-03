iPhone

iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online

A 3D-printed iPhone Fold based on rumored designs has been circulating on the internet.


The iPhone Fold is one of the most anticipated devices, with a supposed 2026 launch date. There have been leaks of the foldable mobile’s specifications, with a recent 3D design making its way to eager audiences. The 3D design is based on rumors, such as the Fold having a smaller footprint than the recent iPhone models at 5.4 inches when closed, and 7.6 inches when it’s open. It’s also said that the display will be smaller compared to the iPad mini, but bigger than any iPhone model made.

iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online

The iPhone Fold is said to have a form factor similar to a book and have a 4:3 aspect ratio. As for the hinge, Apple has kept tight-lipped about the hinge, but said that the company is working to make it so that the creases are nearly invisible.


Latest News
Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK
Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK
1 Min Read
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
1 Min Read
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
1 Min Read
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
The Mac Pro May Be Done
The Mac Pro May Be Done
1 Min Read
Standard iPhone 18 Model Won’t Launch This Year
Standard iPhone 18 Model Won’t Launch This Year
1 Min Read
Ford Will Remain To Back Up Apple CarPlay
Ford Will Remain To Back Up Apple CarPlay
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+ in 2026
Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+ in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 5 and Intel MacBook Air Added to Vintage List
Apple Watch Series 5 and Intel MacBook Air Added to Vintage List
1 Min Read
Lost your password?