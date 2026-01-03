iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online

A 3D-printed iPhone Fold based on rumored designs has been circulating on the internet.

The iPhone Fold is one of the most anticipated devices, with a supposed 2026 launch date. There have been leaks of the foldable mobile’s specifications, with a recent 3D design making its way to eager audiences. The 3D design is based on rumors, such as the Fold having a smaller footprint than the recent iPhone models at 5.4 inches when closed, and 7.6 inches when it’s open. It’s also said that the display will be smaller compared to the iPad mini, but bigger than any iPhone model made.

The iPhone Fold is said to have a form factor similar to a book and have a 4:3 aspect ratio. As for the hinge, Apple has kept tight-lipped about the hinge, but said that the company is working to make it so that the creases are nearly invisible.