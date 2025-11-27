iPhone

iPhone Fold Advances in Development

By Samantha Wiley
UDN, a Chinese website, reports that the foldable book-style iPhone is making progress and is on track for its anticipated release next year. Reportedly, the gadget has entered the stage of engineering validation, and the company is already preparing for mass production. Allegedly, Apple will be branding the device the iPhone Fold.


Apple has apparently addressed the crease issue on the iPhone Fold that has affected the majority of foldable smartphones, making the foldable iPhone the first smartphone in the industry that would be crease-free. Apple has been diligently working on the display and hinge to reduce creasing.

Apple will be using a Samsung-designed inner screen, while the lamination method, process for material, and panel structure will be made by Apple. The company has collaborated with suppliers to design a hinge that can inhibit permanent creasing using Liquid Metal components. A launch in September next year is now quite possible if the device has entered engineering validation in its development stages.


