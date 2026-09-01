iPhone

iPhone Fold Apple Pencil Rumored to be Tested

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Fold Apple Pencil Rumored to be Tested

Apple is rumored to be trying out an Apple Pencil for the foldable iPhone. This accessory is unlikely to be released by Apple. This version of the Apple Pencil is going to be a chunkier version of the pencil for the iPad.


The accessory was made to attach magnetically to the side of the foldable iPhone and can be charged. Smartphone styluses were mocked by Steve Jobs in the past during the reveal of the iPhone back in 2007.

iPhone Fold Apple Pencil Rumored to be Tested

Apple has announced the yearly iPhone event on September 9, where they are expected to premiere the first foldable iPhone, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. A couple of other devices are expected to be announced, such as the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. The foldable iPhone is expected to be given the Ultra Branding.


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