iPhone Fold Dealing with Issues

The upcoming iPhone fold is reportedly still dealing with hurdles in production. Foxconn has been assigned by Apple to spearhead the production of the foldable iPhone for large-scale mass production. Foxconn is the only partner with Apple that has the chance of matching the expected production target that Apple has.

Trial production was started in April, with Apple raising the unit order to 10 million. Apple looks to have entered mass production with no issues, but the validation phase in engineering looks to have hit some snags, particularly the durability of the display and the structure of the hinge.

Apple will be releasing iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models alongside the first foldable iPhone this year, with the device featuring a 5.5-inch cover screen, an inner display of 7.7-inches, and will be 4.5mm thick featuring a price tag of over $2,000.