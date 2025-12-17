iPhone Fold Details Leaked

Leaks have surfaced on the internet for the iPhone fold, as shared by Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, featuring firsts in hardware and design from Apple. The company is manufacturing a ‘wide foldable’ Apple device with a big internal display, prioritizing thinness along with major changes in design to reduce the thickness of the chassis.

3D Face ID software will not be integrated in the iPhone Fold, nor will an under-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor be part of the iPhone Fold. Instead, it will use a Touch ID sensor for a fingerprint mounted on the side of the device. It will feature a 5.25-inch panel that has a hole punch camera.

Digital Chat Station has a good track record when it comes to rumors about Apple, where they predicted the design for the 17 Pro Model and the rear triple 48MP camera system, the thinner iPhone 17 bezels, along with the iPhone Air’s overall design.