iPhone

iPhone Fold Facing Delays

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Fold Facing Delays

Issues with the foldable iPhone have been encountered during the engineering testing phase; this could possibly delay the release of the foldable iPhone until next year. The early test production of the device is complicated and takes longer to solve than the company had anticipated.


The Foldable iPhone is going through engineering verification testing, a vital stage in validating the new design for the device before the device can enter mass production. Suppliers for components have been told that the schedule for production may need to be delayed, hinting that timelines are being adjusted as the company is solving issues.

iPhone Fold Facing Delays

The device is reportedly being held up by current negotiations regarding pricing with manufacturing partners, alongside an unresolved issue over the materials of the hinge. Apple is choosing between 3D printed titanium alloy and liquid metal. Further unresolved talks could lead to the production schedule being pushed back even more.


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