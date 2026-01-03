iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected

An early Christmas gift for Apple device enthusiasts has been given by Jon Prosser, a YouTuber and well-known Apple leaker, upon revealing the specs and renders for the “iPhone Ultra” on his YouTube Channel. The render shows a foldable iPhone in the style of a book, measuring at 7.8 inches with an outer screen of 5.5 inches and a thickness of 9mm.

Foldable iPhone rumors have been in rotation for a certain time now, where even Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, repeated the existence of this device. He summarized the iPhone Ultra earlier in December, saying that the development for the foldable device is behind in its development schedule, but the release date is still set for 2026.

The prediction of Kuo aligns with Mark Gurman’s report that the foldable iPhone will be rolled out in 2026 with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, as the company is changing its cycle of releasing devices whereas the standard iPhone 18 will be introduced in 2027.