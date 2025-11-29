iPhone

iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features

The foldable iPhone will be released with next year’s iPhone 18 Pro series, and it is anticipated that the device will premiere with three features that stand out among other foldable phones.


The book-style iPhone Fold is set to have an under-display 24MP camera, which is a first in the industry and a significant upgrade over current foldable Android devices.

iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features

Apple has done thorough work on the display and the hinge to minimize the creases on their device, which will be touted as a first foldable in the market that’s crease-free. It will also use battery cells with a high-density, with the company trying out battery capacities ranging from 5400-5800 mAh.

A lot of the sources agreed that the device will feature a cover display measuring 5.5 inches when you unfold it, a main display at 7.8 inches, four total number of cameras, and will have Touch ID instead of Face ID. Estimates of the retail price of the device in the U.S. range from $2,000 to $2,500.


Latest News
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
1 Min Read
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
1 Min Read
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
1 Min Read
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?