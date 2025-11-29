iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features

The foldable iPhone will be released with next year’s iPhone 18 Pro series, and it is anticipated that the device will premiere with three features that stand out among other foldable phones.

The book-style iPhone Fold is set to have an under-display 24MP camera, which is a first in the industry and a significant upgrade over current foldable Android devices.

Apple has done thorough work on the display and the hinge to minimize the creases on their device, which will be touted as a first foldable in the market that’s crease-free. It will also use battery cells with a high-density, with the company trying out battery capacities ranging from 5400-5800 mAh.

A lot of the sources agreed that the device will feature a cover display measuring 5.5 inches when you unfold it, a main display at 7.8 inches, four total number of cameras, and will have Touch ID instead of Face ID. Estimates of the retail price of the device in the U.S. range from $2,000 to $2,500.