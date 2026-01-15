iPhone Fold Rumored To Be Made With Liquid Metal and ‘Better’ Titanium

Apple is rumored to be using an improved titanium alloy and advanced liquid metal for the foldable iPhone. Yeux1122, a Korean Naver user, cited a company source for materials that the hinge for the iPhone fold will be using an amorphous, liquid metal that Apple has been researching for over a decade. The body of the foldable device will use an improved titanium frame for less weight and better strength.

Apple and liquid metal go back to 2010 when they struck a deal with Liquidmetal Technologies. The deal basically has Apple gain a ‘perpetual fully-paid worldwide exclusive license’ to commercialize the company’s IP for consumer electronics.

Liquid metal does not have a crystalline structure, so it has better resistance to bending, strength, and handles mechanical stress well. This has led to Apple researching liquid metal in patents to cover moving parts and hinges, an important part for a foldable device.