iPhone fold to be significantly more expensive than the iPhone 16 Pro Max

By Samantha Wiley
A leak on the Chinese social platform Weibo reveals that the foldable iPhone will be quite expensive.

A user with the handle ‘Instant Digital’ recently posted that the foldable iPhone will have a $2,100-$2,300 price tag, which is a bit more than the high-end model Samsung offers. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold6 has a starting price tag of $1,899.99 while the Flip6 stands at $1,219.99. Apple’s device is believed to have a book-like design similar to the Z Fold. In comparison, Apple’s foldable device will be priced $200-$400 higher than Samsung’s.

In Apple’s range, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a starting price tag of $1,199. However, the high-storage variant costs $1,599. When the foldable iPhone comes out, it will still be $1,000 more. Rumors are piling up on the foldable smartphone, with some saying it could make a public debut in 2026.

