iPhone Fold to be ‘Very Thin’ at 4.8mm

A new Weibo leak claims that the upcoming iPhone Fold will be thinner compared to an iPad Pro in its open state.

The leaker ‘Instant Digital’ recently posted on the Chinese social media platform that the frame of the iPhone Fold will be 4.8mm, thinner than the M4 iPad Pro at 5.1mm and the iPhone 16 at 7.8 mm. The leaker warned that the frame would be much thicker when folded, up to 9.6mm when the inner screen frame pad is taken into account.

Ming-Chi Kuo surmised the iPhone Fold would have a thickness somewhere between 4.5mm and 4.8mm, although he didn’t say what it would be exactly. He said that in its folded state, the device would be somewhere around 9mm to 9.5mm. In terms of screen size, Kuo said it will have 7.8 inches while Digital Chat Station said it would be 7.58 inches.